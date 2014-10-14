Oct 14 IT company Computer Task Group Inc said Chairman and Chief Executive James Boldt, 62, died on Monday.

CTG's board named Brendan Harrington, 47, as interim CEO, and lead director Daniel Sullivan, 51, as non-executive chairman, the company said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the cause of Boldt's death. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)