BEIJING Oct 26 Chinese online travel companies
Ctrip.com International Ltd and Qunar Cayman Islands
Ltd are set to announce a merger, according to a person
familiar with the matter, a deal that could be made public as
early as Monday night.
The rivals' merger would create easily China's biggest
online travel firm. Ctrip.com has a market valuation of $10.6
billion, while the smaller Qunar, backed by Chinese search giant
Baidu Inc, is valued at $5.2 billion.
