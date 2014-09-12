BRIEF-Greenpower announces private placement of convertible debentures
* Greenpower announces private placement of convertible debentures
(Repeats to attach to correct alert chain)
Sept. 12 CTT Systems AB
* CTT announces strategic marketing agreement with B/E Aerospace, Inc. Extraordinary shareholders meeting directed share issue of about 30 million Swedish crowns
* Says B/E will own less than 10 pct of the shares of CTT
* Says to issue 1,138,005 common shares to B/E with an issue price of 26.63 crowns per share
* Says issue proceeds of 30 million crowns to be reinvested by CTT in R&D and manufacturing capacity and lean improvements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Greenpower announces private placement of convertible debentures
* Lilly says got civil investigative demand from washington ag's office about pricing of insulin products, relationships with pharmacy benefit managers