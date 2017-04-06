BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Bank holding company PacWest Bancorp said on Thursday it would buy CU Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million.
PacWest offered 0.5308 of its share and $12 in cash for each CU Bancorp share, the companies said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.