(Refiles to clarify paragraph 11)
* Full shale gas production could begin in 2018
* Planning inspector to make shale permit recommendation by
July 4
* Oil downturn means cheaper services costs
By Susanna Twidale and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, May 6 First supplies of shale gas,
extracted using the unconventional fracking process, could enter
the British gas market as early as mid-2017, the head of shale
gas firm Cuadrilla Resources told Reuters on Friday.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale
gas trapped in underground rocks and Prime Minister David
Cameron has pledged to go all out to extract those reserves to
help offset declining North Sea oil and gas output.
But progress has been slow as applications for shale gas
projects have been held up at local government level where they
have faced vocal opposition from environmental campaigners.
Cuadrilla initially wants to carry out fracking -- which
injects water, sand and chemicals into rock formations to
release shale gas -- at two sites in northwest England.
It hopes to get government approval to start operations at
the sites before August.
"If we get good results from the wells ... gas could go into
the system next year," said Francis Egan, chief executive of
Cuadrilla, 46 percent owned by Australian engineer AJ Lucas
.
Gas flows from initial testing would be small but Egan said
full production could start in 2018 if necessary permits are
obtained.
Lancashire Council last year rejected Cuadrilla applications
for fracking at the sites, underscoring local community concerns
about the technique.
However, Britain has since changed planning rules to allow
government intervention to approve or reject shale gas drilling
permits and give priority to appeals involving the projects.
A planning inspector is expected to make recommendations on
Cuadrilla's Lancashire applications to local government minister
Greg Clark by July 4 and he will then make the final decision.
Egan said he is confident the project will be approved since
the government has voiced strong support for the technology,
while the local authority had previously received legal advice
to approve one of the applications.
The government hopes a shale gas boom will help generate
jobs in the oil and gas industry which has been hard hit by a 60
percent slump in oil and gas prices in the last two years.
Gas prices in Britain remain higher than in the United
States, where shale gas drillers are under severe strain from
the energy market downturn.
Egan said the skills needed for fracking are broadly the
same as those used in conventional gas.
"With the general environment and where the North Sea
industry is going we are determined as ever to press on and
secure a new gas source," he said.
Cuadrilla expects to be able to secure service contracts
much more cheaply than previously expected as it benefits from
discounts due to weak demand.
Egan estimated industry services would likely be 30-40
percent cheaper than before the oil slump.
(Editing by Adrian Croft and Keith Weir)