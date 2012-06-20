* Cuba say banks keep close tabs on possible laundering
* Florida man charged with Medicare fraud
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, June 20 Cuba brushed off allegations
that it has been used as a money-laundering center for a U.S.
healthcare fraud scheme in Florida, saying on Wednesday it
closely regulates domestic and foreign banking operations on the
island.
“"It is not Cuba, but rather the United States that is the
central country for money laundering in the world," Johana
Tablada, deputy director for North American policy at Cuba's
Foreign Ministry, said in a statement to Reuters.
U.S. prosecutors in Miami have charged a South Florida man
with funneling into Cuba more than $30 million obtained
illicitly from Medicare, the U.S. federal health insurance
program for the elderly.
They said there was no evidence that the Cuban government
was involved, although some Miami news reports cited outside
experts who said it had to be aware such large amounts of money
were flowing in.
Prosecutors said the money was moved to Cuba through foreign
shell companies and banks in Canada and Trinidad, including
Republic Bank of Trinidad's Havana branch.
So far, Republic Bank officials have not responded to
requests for comment.
Tablada said foreign banks in Cuba "are “obligated to
operate in strict adherence to international and Cuban
regulations and must answer for the trustworthiness of their
transactions and the correct use of their accounts to pass
lawful operations."
Cuban banks have "a “mechanism of vigilance and
supervision," directed by the country's central bank, to detect
fraud, Tablada said.
Cuba also cooperates with banks elsewhere to detect fraud,
but, due to the longstanding U.S. trade embargo against Cuba,
not with American banks, she added.
“Because of U.S. policy toward Cuba "this type of
collaboration does not exist with North American institutions,"
she said.
Because of the embargo, "transactions that Cuba makes with
foreign banks are done in different currencies from the United
States dollar, which causes substantial losses to our finances,"
she said.
(Reporting by Jeff Franks; Editing by David Adams, Tom Brown
and Vicki Allen)