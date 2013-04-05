By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, April 5 American pop star Beyonce and
rapper husband Jay Z celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary
this week in Havana, where big crowds greeted them as they
strolled hand in hand through the Cuban capital.
They ate at some of the city's best restaurants, danced to
Cuban music, walked through historic Old Havana and posed for
pictures with admiring Cubans, who recognized them despite the
past half-century of ideological conflict that separates the
United States and Cuba.
They were the latest and perhaps greatest big-name American
stars - actors Bill Murray, Sean Penn and James Caan among them
- to visit the Caribbean island in the past few years, but the
first to cause such a stir everywhere they went.
Fans in the street below cried out Beyonce's name as she and
Jay Z and their mothers dined at the upstairs restaurant La
Guarida, famed as the location for the hit 1993 Cuban film
"Strawberry and Chocolate."
A crowd of several thousand people swarmed around them in
the main square of Old Havana, which prompted their security
team to put a halt to their visit to the site.
"I was in the eye of the whirlpool. We had to cut it short
because it got so crazy," said architect Miguel Coyula, who gave
the couple a tour of the 16th century heart of the city.
They also visited a children's theater group called La
Colmenita, a source close to the group said.
On Thursday night, they dined at La Fontana, one of the
city's more established private restaurants, or paladares, and a
favorite of visiting foreigners, but police blocked off
surrounding roads to prevent onlookers.
Later, they went to El Gato Tuerto, a famous Havana
nightclub, then to the Casa de la Musica in the Miramar district
where the source said they "danced until dawn" to salsa and
other music by the band Havana D'Primera.
On Friday, they toured Cuba's famous art school, Instituto
Superior de Arte, and, according to government blogger Yohandry
Fontana, Beyonce was to have lunch with "important figures of
Cuban culture."
His blog ran several photographs of her and Jay Z under the
headline "Beyonce Rocks Havana."
Jay Z, in shorts, a short-sleeve shirt and straw hat, looked
like a typical tourist, puffing on a big Cuban cigar.
Beyonce, camera in hand, wore a colorful print mini-dress,
big sunglasses, dangling ear-rings and her long braids piled
high. The Grammy winner posed for a photograph with a group of
smiling Cuban schoolchildren.
The couple declined to talk to the media to explain the
purpose of their visit. The source close to the group said they
were invited by Cuba's tourism ministry.
The longstanding U.S. trade embargo against Cuba prevents
most Americans from traveling to the island without a license
granted by the U.S. government, though President Barack Obama's
administration has eased restrictions on travel to Cuba for
academic, religious or cultural exchanges.
In Washington, the State Department said it had no prior
knowledge of the visit. A spokeswoman at the U.S. Interests
Section in Havana said she did not know if the two stars
obtained a license for their trip, which if they did not could
expose them to a fine.
Publicists for the couple did not return emails or phone
calls seeking comment. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of
Foreign Assets Control, which handles licenses for travel to
Cuba, said it does not comment on individual cases.
(Additional reporting by Nelson Acosta in Havana and David
Adams in Miami; Editing by Will Dunham)