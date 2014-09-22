By Nelson Acosta
HAVANA, Sept 22 The Cuban state-owned
pharmaceutical and chemical company Labiofam plans to build a
complex in Bolivia that would help the South American country
meet 100 percent of its demand for basic medicine, the company
said on Monday.
Bolivian President Evo Morales requested the project and
Bolivia will finance it, Labiofam Director General Jose Antonio
Fraga said without disclosing the cost.
"We should sign the contract at the end of this month,"
Fraga told Reuters at a company meeting on Monday. "If we sign
the contract we will start right away."
Bolivia hopes to supplement current supplies and meet 100
percent of its domestic demand for basic medicine once the
project is complete, and any excess production would be exported
mostly to countries within the Bolivarian Alliance for the
Peoples of America (ALBA), an association created by leftist
governments in Latin America.
"This is basically for poor people because they can't afford
the prices set by the trans-nationals," Fraga said. "So these
industries will be subsidized by the state or their products
will be sold at a very small profit margin, just to sustain
themselves, not to get rich."
Bolivia in 2012 created the Fund for the Productive
Industrial Revolution (FINPRO) to finance such projects. Of the
trust fund's $1.2 million, some $900 million have been set aside
for public development projects, such as a $300 million cement
factory and a $50 million powdered milk plant.
Labiofam was created in the 1960s with the help of former
Soviet bloc nations and today does business in 60 countries.
In Cuba it produces 98 percent of the veterinary medicine
used on the island and also makes nutritional supplements,
homeopathic medicine, pesticides, cleaning products and plastic
containers.
