HAVANA Nov 26 In Bob Nederlander Jr.'s mission
to export Broadway to new markets around the world, he found an
old one where the American art form lay dormant for a least 50
years - communist Cuba.
After testing the Cuban appetite with a 2011 concert of
Broadway show tunes, Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment decided
to stage a three-month run of "Rent," the first Broadway musical
exported to Cuba in decades.
"We were all blown away by the reaction," Nederlander said
of the 2011 show. "Standing ovations. People cheering, on their
feet dancing."
Based on that and interest from Cuba's Culture Ministry, "we
then suggested we bring authentic Broadway here to Cuba; that we
do it in Spanish with Cuban actors and musicians," Nederlander
told Reuters from Havana's 350-seat Bertolt Brecht Theater on
the second day of rehearsals.
"Rent" will premiere on Dec. 24, just two months after
casting. The Americans will direct and provide set design,
sound, lights, choreography and the wardrobe.
Nederlander is part of the third generation of his family
business, the entertainment empire behind hits such as
"Chicago," "La Cage aux Folles" and "West Side Story."
The Cuban production is a total financial loss meant as a
cultural exchange, Nederlander said, declining to reveal any
details. Cuba's National Council for Performing Arts is sharing
expenses.
Broadway shows were popular in Cuba before the 1959
revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, but what happened
after that is unclear, an official from the National Council for
Peforming Arts said. The United States imposed a trade embargo,
and Cuba banned some capitalist influences from the Caribbean
island.
Whatever the reason, the curtain came down on Broadway in
Cuba.
Nederlander, who has a license from the U.S. government for
this show, said "Rent" was chosen because it was contemporary,
youthful and had a relatively simple set. The show debuted on
Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre in 1996, winning the Tony
for Best Musical, and ran for 12 years.
Andy Señor Jr., a Cuban-American who will direct "Rent" in
Cuba, also hoped the play's gay story lines would resonate in a
country where homosexuality was not decriminalized until 1979.
"'Rent' is such a celebration of who you choose to be in
your life," Señor said. "I'm hoping the gay community knows
about the show and comes to see it, and that they're able to see
themselves on stage."
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta. Editing by Andre Grenon)