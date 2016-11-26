European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini addresses the European Parliement during a debate on the situation in Syria in Strasbourg, France, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS The European Union's foreign affairs chief hailed the historical importance of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro on Saturday and said the bloc's relations with Cuba will continue to improve.

Federica Mogherini said Fidel Castro was "a man of determination and an historical figure," adding that his death comes as Cuba faces "great changes" and at times of global uncertainty.

EU-Cuba relations were relaunched with an agreement on political dialogue and cooperation last spring, as Fidel's brother Raul pursued his policy of rapprochement to the West.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alexander Smith)