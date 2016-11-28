By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 28 The only Cuba-focused stock
fund in the United States rallied more than 13 percent Monday, a
sign investors expect Fidel Castro's death to continue to open
up relations between the United States and the island country
despite President-elect Donald Trump's threat to end the
normalization process that began under President Obama in 2014.
Thomas Herzfeld, who manages the $39.1-million Herzfeld
Caribbean Basin fund, said in an interview that he saw
the President-elect's message as "the start of negotiations."
"He's the consummate businessman and it sounds to me like he
expects the Cuban government to make some changes, but I don't
see him reversing what Obama did," he said.
Trump posted on Twitter Monday morning that "If Cuba is
unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the
Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate
the deal."
The sharp jump in the value of shares of Herzfeld's fund is
more a reflection of investor sentiment than the fundamentals of
the companies he owns. Unlike mutual funds or exchange-traded
funds, which have an unlimited availability of shares and trade
based on the underlying value of their assets, closed-end funds
trade based on the supply and demand of a fixed number of
shares, like stocks.
In one sign of the surge into his fund, shares of the
Herzfeld Caribbean Basin fund now trade at a 4-percent discount
to their net asset value versus a 14-percent discount late
Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
At the same time, its top holdings - infrastructure
construction company MasTec Inc, regional airline Copa
Holdings SA, and cruise line operator Royal Caribbean
Cruises Ltd - each fell by 1 percent or more Monday.
Herzfeld is focusing most of his portfolio on
infrastructure, tourism and freight companies that he expects to
benefit as Cuba's economy opens up to outside businesses. His
fund, which charges an above-average 3.2 percent in annual
expenses, is up 27.3 percent year-to-date, in large part because
of a bet on infrastructure holdings that rallied following
Trump's surprise victory on Nov. 8.
"We bought these companies expecting that the entire country
of Cuba would have to be rebuilt. Now with President Trump's
victory we have the potential to rebuild not only Cuba but the
U.S. as well," he said.
His top holding, construction company MasTec Inc, is up 25.5
percent since Election Day, while another large holding,
Mexican-based cement company Cemex SAB de CV, is
down 11.5 percent over the same time on concerns that the new
Trump administration will raise protective trade tariffs on
imports.
He has also increased his bets on companies that stand to
benefit from increased business in Cuba itself. Marine transport
company Seaboard Corp is up nearly 39 percent for the
year, while shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
are up 44 percent over the same time.
Herzfeld said he hoped Cuba would release political
prisoners before Trump takes office in January to give a strong
signal that it plans to work closely with the incoming
administration.
"You would then have a clear view that things are on track
to normalizing relations," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Nick Zieminski)