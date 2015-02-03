HAVANA Feb 3 Photographs of former Cuban leader
Fidel Castro, 88, appeared in official media on Monday for the
first time since August, showing him slightly hunched over while
seated, but appearing animated as he spoke with a student
leader.
Speculation over Castro's health has intensified since the
historic Dec. 17 announcement by his younger brother, and
current president, Raul Castro, and U.S. President Barack Obama,
that the two longtime adversaries would restore diplomatic ties.
Castro, who periodically writes a column, went silent after
the announcement until finally commenting a week ago, when he
offered lukewarm support for the pact his brother reached with
Obama.
The pictures of Castro with student leader Randy Perdomo
were taken on Jan. 23, according to Perdomo's account, which
appeared with the photos on the website of the Communist Party
newspaper Granma on Monday night.
Granma published 21 pictures of the two men talking, with
Castro in various poses of engaged conversation, viewing a video
and flipping through a newspaper.
A Brazilian theologian who met Castro last week said the
former leader was in good health, appearing skinny but lucid.
Castro stepped down from power due to poor health, handing
over to his brother provisionally in 2006 and definitively in
2008. Though he receives visitors, he has not appeared in public
for more than a year.
