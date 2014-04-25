HAVANA, April 25 Former Cuban leader Fidel
Castro is in good health and working hard though he is
"dismayed" over the recent death of his close friend, Colombian
writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Cuba's government said on Friday.
"His health is very good. He's working intensely on the
things he has been doing recently, and of course he has been
very dismayed by the death of Garcia Marquez, who was his close
friend," Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel told reporters in
Havana.
Castro, 87, last appeared in public in January. He writes
occasionally about current events and receives visiting
dignitaries at his home, but he has remained publicly silent
since the death of Garcia Marquez on April 17.
Cuban state media reported that Castro had sent a wreath to
Garcia Marquez's memorial service this week in Mexico City.
Diaz-Canel, 54, is first in line of succession after Cuban
President Raul Castro, 82, who took over for his ailing brother
as leader of the communist state in 2008. The vice-president
spoke after signing a book of condolences for Garcia Marquez at
the Colombian consulate in Havana.
Garcia Marquez's death came 13 months after that of
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, another close friend and ally
of Fidel Castro.
"Fidel is a man of great human sensitivity and for that
reason he feels the loss of a friend," Diaz-Canel said. "But he
is also a man who has experienced a lot of battles and has lost
a lot in this world, so he has an inner strength for these
problems."
Castro came to power in 1959 as a 32-year-old guerrilla
leader and led Cuba for 49 years until failing health led him to
hand over power to his younger brother, at first provisionally
in 2006 and then definitively in 2008.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Rosa Tania Valdes; Editing by
Kieran Murray and Sofina Mirza-Reid)