Soldiers are seen after looking at the caravan carrying the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro toward the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People watch the cortege carrying the ashes of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro drive toward Santa Ifigenia cemetery in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SANTIAGO, Cub Fidel Castro's ashes were interred on Sunday in a private ceremony at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in the eastern city of Santiago, the website of Cuba's state-run Radio Reloj reported.

The ceremony was to be televised but Cuban officials announced it would be private just a few hours before it was set to begin at 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT), cutting off live television coverage of the event.

(Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Editing by Daniel Trotta)