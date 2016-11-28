Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, October 27, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev via REUTERS

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Peskov said Putin had a busy schedule preparing for a major speech.

Vyacheslav Volodin, a close Putin ally and the speaker of the Russian State Duma or lower house of parliament, would head the Russian delegation to the funeral, said Peskov.

