White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.
Peskov said Putin had a busy schedule preparing for a major speech.
Vyacheslav Volodin, a close Putin ally and the speaker of the Russian State Duma or lower house of parliament, would head the Russian delegation to the funeral, said Peskov.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.