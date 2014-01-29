HAVANA Jan 28 Fidel Castro was lucid, displayed
a sharp memory and "talked a lot," Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Tuesday of her two-hour meeting with the former
Cuban president.
Rousseff met Castro, 87, on Monday during her visit to Cuba
for a Latin American and Caribbean summit. She
said Castro discussed his contemporaries, such as former Soviet
leader Nikita Khrushchev, and historical figures such as
Napoleon.
Castro has rarely been seen in public since he took ill in
2006 and handed over power to his younger brother Raul Castro,
at first provisionally in 2006 and then definitively in 2008.
"He talked a lot," Rousseff said of Fidel Castro, who was
famous for lengthy speeches in his younger days, such as the
time in 1960 when he told the United Nations General Assembly
"we shall endeavor to be brief," then spoke for a record
four-and-a-half hours.
"He is well, wholesome, lucid," Rousseff said. "It's very
interesting because a person who lived through such an important
moment in world history personally knew a lot of things, and he
has an excellent memory, telling stories."
