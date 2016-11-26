CARACAS Nov 26 Venezuela's ruling socialists
mourned former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, while opposition
hardliners exulted over the death of a man they call a dictator
who helped wreck the economy and whose country has for years got
an easy ride with subsidized oil.
The two leftist Latin American governments became intimate
allies under Castro and his younger disciple, the late
Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, a relationship buttressed by
generous oil shipments from the OPEC country to the
Communist-run island in return for thousands of Cuban doctors,
teachers, sports trainers and security advisers.
But that economic lifeline to Cuba ebbed in recent years as
Venezuela, in the throes of a brutal economic crisis that has
seen millions skipping meals, has cut back on the subsidized
crude.
Venezuela used to send Cuba some 100,000 barrels of oil per
day, but data seen by Reuters showed a 40 percent decline in
crude shipments in the first half of the year compared with 2015
and that could fall further amid a production slump.
After Chavez died of cancer in 2013 following treatment in
Cuba, the special personal relationship between the two
governments cooled, too.
Chavez's successor, Nicolas Maduro, and Raul Castro, who
took over from his older brother in 2008, do not have as strong
a connection.
Indeed, Maduro seemed caught out when Raul Castro,
considered a pragmatist, announced he was seeking to mend ties
with their shared "imperialist" enemy, the United States, in
2014.
Still, there are no public signs of fissures, and Maduro on
Saturday hailed the leader whom the Latin American left has held
up as one of the ultimate political icons.
"Comandante Fidel Castro has passed into immortality," an
emotional Maduro told broadcaster Telesur early on Saturday,
adding that he had spoken to Raul Castro. "It's a big blow for
all the world's revolutionaries. Our thoughts go out to the
noble people of Cuba, heroic, courageous."
Tweeting pictures of Castro and Chavez in military fatigues
or embracing, Maduro added the leftist rallying cry, "Hasta la
victoria siempre" ("Until victory, always").
NEW ERA?
Some in Venezuela's opposition rejoiced over the passing of
90-year-old Fidel Castro at a time when South America is
shifting right after a decade of a strong leftist bloc buoyed by
a commodities boom.
The opposition itself is seeking to remove unpopular Maduro
via a recall referendum and, although authorities have quashed
the vote, some activists saw Castro's death as an auspicious
sign.
"We're definitely in a change of era, dictatorship is
dying," tweeted opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido.
Opposition activists say that while Chavez and Castro may
have set out with good intentions to fight the region's deep
economic inequalities and elite politicians, they turned into
tyrants.
Hard-line Venezuelans are convinced Havana sends orders to
Caracas and bemoan rampant food and product shortages they say
have turned their country into "Cubazuela."
In what has become Cuba's flagship presence in Venezuela,
thousands of doctors work in neglected Venezuelan communities,
where they are widely praised by low-income patients, although
they have become hate figures for the opposition, who see them
as modern-day slaves providing low-quality care. Some have fled
from Venezuela to the United States, via Colombia.
Venezuela's hyperactive social media scene was filled with
tongue-in-cheek memes, including one showing Chavez and Fidel
Castro reunited in hell.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jonathan Oatis)