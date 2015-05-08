HAVANA May 8 A Chinese company and the Cuban
government have signed a letter of intent to build a golf course
and resort, official media said on Friday, with an apparent eye
to the eventual lifting of U.S. travel restrictions.
Cuba currently has one 18-hole-golf course, and its
Communist government says it wants to eventually have at least
12 golf resorts on the Caribbean island.
"The president of the Beijing Enterprise Group and business
director of the tourism ministry, Wuang Dong and Jose Reinaldo
Daniel, respectively, signed the letter of intent, which that
gave the green light to initiate the project," Juventud Rebelde
newspaper reported.
The resort would be on the northern coast, between Havana
and the Varadero beach resort, Cuba's most famous tourism
attraction and site of its only regulation-sized golf course.
President Barack Obama has loosened restrictions on
Americans traveling to Cuba as part of his historic December
announcement that the two countries would reestablish diplomatic
relations after 54 years and work toward ending U.S. sanctions
on the island.
Americans now traveling to Cuba for non-tourism related
purposes such as religious and academic activities no longer
need their government's permission before leaving, but they can
be questioned about their activities upon returning home.
A general ban on travel to Cuba, except for Cuban-Americans,
remains in place as part of the U.S. trade embargo.
Nevertheless, U.S. travel agencies report a huge increase in
inquiries about Cuba and airlines are lining up to establish
regular flights in lieu of existing charters.
Legislation was recently introduced in the U.S. Congress to
lift the travel ban, and a new bipartisan U.S. lobby group
called Cuba Engage plans to begin work in May toward that end.
The letter of intent for the Chinese project, which will
include a golf course, marina, condominiums and hotels, was
signed on Thursday at the close of Cuba's annual tourism fair,
Juventud Rebelde said.
A British company signed a similar agreement last year for a
site just east of the Varadero beach resort and valued at $350
million, with construction scheduled to begin in 2016.
Last year 100,000 Americans not of Cuban origin visited the
island, and so far this year through March there has been a 20
percent increase in arrivals, according to a source who has seen
the Cuban government's unpublished data.
Some 350,000 Cuban Americans also visited their homeland in
2014.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta)