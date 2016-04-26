By Marc Frank
HAVANA, April 26 The Cuban Catholic Church
leader who became an influential figure within a country where
he was once despised and played a key role in the Communist-run
island's detente with the United States, is retiring.
Pope Francis accepted Cardinal Jaime Ortega's resignation as
Archbishop of Havana, first submitted four years ago when he
turned 75, the Vatican wrote in a statement on Tuesday.
The Pope named Juan de la Caridad Garcia Rodriguez, the
archbishop of the city of Camaguey in central Cuba, as the new
archbishop of the capital.
A labor camp inmate in the 1960s, at a time when Fidel
Castro's revolutionary government was rounding up perceived
enemies, Ortega rose to become one of Cuba's leading political
figures.
As Archbishop of Havana for 35 years, he leveraged a
non-confrontational style into a rare position of influence for
someone outside the Communist Party.
At a critical moment in the secret talks between Cuba and
the United States that led to detente in December 2014, Ortega
delivered a message from Pope Francis to Castro and then to
President Barack Obama at the White House.
"It's fair to say that the church's role (in the
rapprochement) was pivotal, and Cardinal Ortega was at the
center of it," said Philip Peters, who heads up the
Virginia-based Cuba Research Center and has worked for two
decades to improve U.S. relations with Cuba.
"He interceded quietly with both presidents, with Pope
Francis, with U.S. senators, and others, to press both
governments to re-establish of relations."
Ortega hosted three popes in Cuba, negotiated the release of
numerous political prisoners and in the process forged a working
relationship with the government.
Over the last decade the Catholic Church has gained more
visibility in Cuba, winning the right to hold religious
processions in the streets and receiving more coverage in
state-run media.
Ortega met Obama on the first day of the U.S. president's
visit to Havana in March.
Ortega studied theology in Quebec and became parish priest
in the mid-1960s in his birthplace of Jagüey Grande in Matanzas
province, also taking care of neighboring parishes due to the
shortage of priests.
He was named Bishop of Pinar del Rio by John Paul II in 1978
and Archbishop of Havana three years later. The pope appointed
him cardinal in 1994.
(Additional reporting by Nelson Acosta, Editing by W Simon)