HAVANA Feb 23 Cuban cigar-maker Habanos S.A.
envisions gaining 25 percent to 30 percent of the U.S. premium
cigar market if the United States lifts its trade embargo on
Cuba, potentially selling 70 million to 90 million cigars per
year, the company said on Monday.
Habanos S.A., a 50-50 joint venture between the Cuban state
and Imperial Tobacco Group PLC., generated sales of $439
million in 2014 without direct access to the U.S. market. The
company is also the monopoly guarantor of Cuba's signature
export.
The prospect of the United States lifting its 53-year-old
embargo improved after the United States and Cuba announced on
Dec. 17 their intention to restore diplomatic relations.
In regulations published since then the United States now
allows American travelers to Cuba to legally bring back up to
$100 worth of tobacco and alcohol for personal use, which
Habanos S.A. said would have an immediate impact on its sales in
Cuba.
With time Habanos S.A. would expect to capture 70 percent of
the U.S. market, similar to the market share it has elsewhere in
the world, company executives told reporters at the start of
Cuba's annual cigar festival.
"We estimate that in the first years we could have a market
share between 25 and 30 percent, and some might consider that
figure a little conservative," said Jorge Luis Fernandez Maique,
commercial vice-president for Habanos S.A. "But I can tell you
that with that figure, 25 percent, we would be the market
leaders."
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by David Gregorio)