By Daniel Trotta
HAVANA Feb 23 Cuban cigar-maker Habanos S.A.
expects to immediately gain 25 to 30 percent of the U.S. premium
cigar market if the United States lifts its trade embargo and up
to 70 percent of the market within a few years, the company said
on Monday.
Habanos S.A., a 50-50 joint venture between the Cuban state
and Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, generated sales of $439
million in 2014 without direct access to the U.S. market.
As the monopoly guarantor of Cuba's signature export,
Habanos S.A. also promised to preserve the quality of its
Cohibas, Montecristos and Romeo y Julietas should it need to
ramp up production to meet any new U.S. demand, which it
estimated at 70 to 90 million units per year right away if the
United States were to strike down the embargo.
"Some might consider that figure a little conservative, but
I can tell you that with that figure, 25 percent, we would be
the market leaders," Jorge Luis Fernandez Maique, commercial
vice-president, told reporters at the start of Cuba's annual
cigar festival.
The prospect of the United States removing its 53-year-old
ban on trade with Cuba improved after the United States and Cuba
announced on Dec. 17 their intention to restore diplomatic
relations.
U.S. President Barack Obama has already eliminated some
trade and travel restrictions, allowing Americans to legally
Cobring back up to $100 worth of Cuban tobacco and alcohol for
personal use.
Obama, a Democrat, needs the Republican-controlled Congress to
lift the embargo completely.
Democratic lawmakers on recent trips to Cuba said
overturning the embargo would be difficult, but it was possible
to build a majority with free-market and farm-state Republicans
who oppose it.
Should that occur, Habanos S.A. within 5 to 15 years would
expect to capture 70 percent of the U.S. market, similar to the
market share it has elsewhere in the world, company executives
said.
Fernandez Maique called the new rules that allow Americans
to import $100 worth of cigars "symbolic" and "not something
that is going to make our sales explode."
But lifting of the embargo completely would, and Fernandez
Maique said any increased production would not impact the
quality of the Cuban cigar, which most aficionados consider the
best in the world.
"We are never going to give up on quality," Fernandez Maique
said.
Fernandez Maique and Javier Terres, the vice-president for
development, declined to estimate the sales impact in dollar
terms because it might betray the company's U.S. pricing
strategy.
