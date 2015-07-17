(Recasts throughout with new quotes)
By Daniel Trotta
SAN ANTONIO DE LOS BAÑOS, Cuba, July 17 Director
Francis Ford Coppola was reflecting on his brush with Fidel
Castro, the blandishments to make another gangster film, and the
pressure of borrowing at 29 percent interest to shoot
"Apocalypse Now."
But first he needed to cook pasta for 150 film students.
Coppola, the multiple Oscar winner and maker of the
"Godfather" films, was in Cuba as a guest instructor at the
International School of Cinema and Television.
The mash-up of interests - film, food and Cuba - is all part
of the Coppola brand. At 76 he says he is still driven by
passion, not profits, while always finding a way to finance his
avocations.
"You have to be part Machiavellian, part showman," he said
from the cafeteria kitchen of the film school in the
agricultural flatlands 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Havana.
"Most of all you have to have courage because it's always
easy to take the easy road," he said. "For me that would have
been to make more gangster films. Then after 'Apocalypse Now'
became something of a classic, I could have made more war films.
They always want you to make more of what they know could make
money. They never want you to do what's really in your heart."
On Thursday, his heart was in the kitchen, where he
delivered instructions to the Cuban staff in Italian infused
with whatever Spanish he knew. Cooking for the students became a
tradition on his first trip to the school in 1986, when he
organized the student body to make gnocchi from scratch for 500
people.
This time he brought his own bottled marinara sauce and
bumbola pasta shells from his eponymous brand, one of the
ventures he started to finance his movies.
Coppola had visited Cuba before, after making his 1974 movie
"The Godfather: Part II," which is partially set in Cuba.
While filming in Cuba today would be feasible given
improving U.S.-Cuban relations, it was impossible in the Cold
War era of the early 1970s. The Cuban scenes were shot in the
Dominican Republic.
Former Cuban President Fidel Castro complimented the
director on the scenes related to the Cuban revolution, Coppola
said.
"Then Fidel said to me, 'Would you mind if I made a copy of
the film, so we can see it in Cuba?' And I said, well, I don't
own the film but for me it's OK. And he said, 'Good, because we
did it last night.'"
Coppola tells students to embrace risk, a path that he said
led him to running up $36 million in debt after he borrowed at
29 percent interest to finance "One From the Heart" and 1979's
"Apocalypse Now."
He eventually worked his way out of debt by making a series
of commercial Hollywood movies. Today he has the luxury of
wealth, fame and prestige, winning the lifetime achievement
Oscar in 2011 to go with his five prior Academy Awards.
