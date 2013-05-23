* Canadian faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted
* Case is part of broad government corruption crackdown
* Trials of more foreign businessmen expected
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, May 23 A Canadian businessman who has
confessed to bribing Cuban officials was scheduled to go on
trial in Havana on Thursday, almost two years after his arrest
in a sweeping government crackdown on corruption.
The closed trial of 53-year-old Sarkis Yacoubian, originally
from Armenia and the owner of import firm Tri-Star Caribbean,
was expected to last two days. An associate of Yacoubian,
Lebanese citizen Krikor Bayassalian, is a co-defendant.
The corruption trials of at least three other Canadian and
British executives who were arrested shortly after Yacoubian was
taken into custody in July 2011 are expected to follow.
The arrests were unprecedented for Cuba, where foreign
businessmen suspected of corruption are usually deported, and
viewed as a measure of President Raul Castro's determination to
clean up a vice he views as a threat to Cuba's socialist system.
They sent shockwaves through Cuba's small foreign business
community where the companies involved were among the most
visible players.
Cuba's state-run media, however, has not yet reported the
Yacoubian trial, nor mentioned the arrests and crackdown on
foreign trade.
After his arrest, Yacoubian quickly cooperated with
prosecutors, confessing to bribery and implicating other foreign
firms, which sparked an investigation into the communist-run
country's import business.
Within months, dozens of Cuban officials and state
purchasers were behind bars.
"I tried to explain to them (investigators) systematically
how things could be done," Yacoubian told the Toronto Star last
week in his only interview from jail.
"I gave them drawings, designs. I gave them names, people,
how they do it, why, when, where, what," he said.
Yacoubian was expected to plead guilty to bribery, tax
evasion and other crimes in the trial and could face a sentence
of up to 12 years behind bars, the newspaper said. Bayassalian
faces the same charges.
HIGH-LEVEL GRAFT
In September 2011, two months after Tri-Star Caribbean was
shuttered, Canada-based Tokmakjian Group, one of the most
important Western trading firms in Cuba, was closed and its now
73-year-old head, Cy Tokmakjian, also originally from Armenia
and a Canadian citizen, was taken into custody.
Yacoubian had worked for Tokmakjian before founding Tri-Star
to compete with his former employer in what became a bitter
rivalry for Cuba's automobile, motorized and heavy equipment
market.
In October 2011, police also closed the Havana offices of
the British investment and trading firm Coral Capital Group Ltd
and arrested chief executive Amado Fakhre, a Lebanese-born
British citizen.
Two months later police raided the offices of the powerful
military-run Tecnotex trading company, taking its Cuban chief
executive Fernando Noy away in handcuffs.
Coral Capital's chief operating officer, Stephen Purvis, was
arrested in March 2012. Purvis is a British citizen.
A number of other foreigners and Cubans who worked for the
companies are free but cannot leave the island because they are
considered witnesses in the cases.
Cuban officials and lawyers for the defendants could not be
reached for comment.
Soon after taking over for his ailing brother, Fidel, in
2008, President Castro established the comptroller general's
office with a seat on the ruling Council of State, even as he
began implementing market-oriented economic reforms.
The measure marked the start of the anti-corruption campaign
that uncovered high-level graft in several key areas, from the
cigar, nickel and communications industries, to food processing
and civil aviation.
But foreign and Cuban businessmen say the foreign trade
sector, which manages billions in purchases annually and is
monopolized by a handful of state firms, is perhaps the most
vulnerable to corruption.
There is no open bidding in Cuba's international trade
sector and state purchasers who handle multimillion-dollar
contracts earn just $50 to $100 per month.
"You have people who do not make enough money to care for
their families handing huge contracts. What do you expect?" a
local state administration specialist said on condition of
anonymity.
"The trial, like the arrests, is aimed more at scaring
Cubans then foreigners, but will prove only symbolic if the
surrounding conditions do not change," he said.
Transparency International, considered the world's leading
anti-graft watchdog, last rated Cuba 58 out of 178 countries in
terms of tackling corruption, ahead of all but eight of 33
nations in Latin America and the Caribbean.
CORRUPTION CANCER
A video, shown to high-level Communist Party cadres in early
2012, featured Yacoubian's confession, according to sources
familiar with the film.
Called "Metastasis," it opened with footage of Raul Castro
warning that corruption must be kept at one's ankles and never
be allowed to rise above one's nose. It closed with Castro
characterizing corruption as a threat to national security.
In the video, Yacoubian confessed to passing packets of
money to Cuban officials visiting Canada when he worked for the
Tokmakjian Group, then continuing the same practice after he
founded Tri-Star Caribbean.
The video also featured the confessions of the top Cuban
employees of the Canadian firms, a deputy minister of basic
industry and others.
The video reportedly portrayed Tokmakjian as the original
cancer cell, with payoffs and bribes "spreading like cancer"
into high levels of the Cuban government.
