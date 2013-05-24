* Importer faces up to 12 years in prison
* Trials of more foreign businessmen expected
* Corruption arrests unprecedented in Cuba
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, May 23 A Cuban court on Thursday wrapped
up the first day of testimony in the graft trial of a Canadian
businessman whose prosecution is part of a corruption crackdown
that has shaken the country's foreign business community.
The trial of Sarkis Yacoubian, originally from Armenia and
the owner of import firm Tri-Star Caribbean, was expected to end
on Friday. An associate of Yacoubian, Lebanese citizen Krikor
Bayassalian, is a co-defendant.
Canada's ambassador to Cuba, Matthew Levin, attended the
trial but did not speak to reporters. Journalists were not
allowed in the courtroom to cover the proceedings.
The corruption trials of at least three other Canadian and
British executives, all of them arrested shortly after Yacoubian
was taken into custody in July 2011, are expected to follow.
The arrests were unprecedented for Cuba, where foreign
businessmen suspected of corruption are usually deported.
They are seen as a measure of President Raul Castro's
determination to end a practice he views as a threat to Cuba's
socialist system.
They sent shockwaves through the country's small foreign
business sector where the companies involved were among the most
visible players.
Cuba's state-run media, however, has not yet reported the
Yacoubian trial, nor mentioned the arrests and crackdown on
foreign trade.
After his arrest, Yacoubian confessed to bribery and
implicated other foreign firms. Within months, dozens of Cuban
officials and state purchasers were behind bars.
"I tried to explain to them (investigators) systematically
how things could be done," Yacoubian told the Toronto Star last
week in his only interview from jail. "I gave them drawings,
designs. I gave them names, people, how they do it, why, when,
where, what."
Yacoubian was expected to plead guilty to bribery, tax
evasion and other crimes and could face up to 12 years behind
bars, the newspaper said. Bayassalian faces the same charges.
HIGH-LEVEL GRAFT
In September 2011, two months after Tri-Star Caribbean was
shuttered, Canada-based Tokmakjian Group, one of the most
important Western trading firms in Cuba, was closed and its
73-year-old head, Cy Tokmakjian, also originally from Armenia
and a Canadian citizen, was taken into custody.
Yacoubian had worked for Tokmakjian before founding Tri-Star
to compete with his former employer in what became a bitter
rivalry for Cuba's automobile, motorized and heavy equipment
market.
In October 2011, police also closed the Havana offices of
the British investment and trading firm Coral Capital Group Ltd
and arrested chief executive Amado Fakhre, a Lebanese-born
British citizen.
Two months later police raided the offices of the powerful
military-run Tecnotex trading company, taking its Cuban chief
executive Fernando Noy away in handcuffs.
Coral Capital's chief operating officer, Stephen Purvis, was
arrested in March 2012. Purvis is a British citizen.
Other foreigners and Cubans who worked for the companies
remain free but cannot leave the island because they are
considered witnesses in the cases.
Cuban officials and lawyers for the defendants could not be
reached for comment.
Soon after taking over for his ailing brother Fidel, in
2008, President Castro established the comptroller general's
office and gave it a seat on the ruling Council of State, even
as he began implementing market-oriented economic reforms.
That step marked the start of the anti-corruption campaign
that uncovered high-level graft in key sectors ranging from the
cigar, nickel and communications industries to food processing
and civil aviation.
The foreign trade business, which manages billions of
dollars in purchases annually and is controlled by a handful of
state firms, is perhaps the most vulnerable to corruption,
foreign and Cuban businessmen say.
There is no open bidding in Cuba's international trade
operations and state purchasers who handle multimillion-dollar
contracts earn just $50 to $100 per month.
"You have people who do not make enough money to care for
their families handling huge contracts. What do you expect?" a
local administrator said on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Jeff Franks, David Adams
and Xavier Briand)