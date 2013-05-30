* Executives charged with corrupt practices
* Second trial of foreigners in a week
* Part of broader government crackdown
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, May 30 The trial of two top executives
of a British investment fund opened in a Havana courthouse on
Thursday as the government pressed an unprecedented crackdown on
corruption.
In the second trial of foreign executives on the
communist-run island in a week, Amado Fakhre, a Lebanese-born
British citizen and chief executive officer of Coral Capital
Group Ltd, faces various bribery charges related mainly to the
fund's import business.
Chief Operating Officer Stephen Purvis, who headed various
investment projects, faces lesser charges, such as operating
outside the bounds of the fund's license, sources close to the
case said on condition of anonymity.
Coral Capital was one of only a handful of small foreign
investment funds in Cuba, where it said it had invested some $75
million and had more than $1 billion of projects in the works.
The company was caught up in a dragnet of Cuba's
international trading sector, part of a broader crackdown on
corruption by President Raul Castro after he replaced ailing
brother Fidel in 2008.
The proceedings, in an old Havana mansion ringed by an iron
fence, were closed to media.
Fakhre has been jailed since the company's offices were
raided and closed in October 2011. Purvis was arrested and
imprisoned in March 2012.
In September 2011, authorities shut down one of the most
important Western trading companies in Cuba, Canada-based
Tokmakjian Group, after doing the same in July to another
Canadian trading firm, Tri-Star Caribbean.
The owner of Tri-Star Caribbean, Sarkis Yacoubian,
originally from Armenia, was tried last week at the same court.
He and an associate, Lebanese citizen Krikor Bayassalian, were
charged with bribery, tax evasion and damaging the economy. A
verdict has not been announced.
DOZENS ARRESTED
Dozens of Cuban officials and businessmen have reportedly
been arrested, tried and sentenced in the anti-corruption sweep.
Cuban officials and lawyers for the defendants could not be
reached for comment.
Cuba's state-run media has not yet reported the trials, nor
mentioned the arrests and crackdown on foreign trade.
"The trials reveal that corruptive practices seem to have
been not the exception but the norm for doing high-level
business in Cuba," Bert Hoffman, a Cuba expert at the German
Institute of Global and Area Studies in Hamburg.
"What would be needed is transparency, legal confidence,
open calls and competition in dealing with the Cuban state and
state-run companies. But there is no sign of that yet," he said.
Soon after taking office in 2008, Castro established the
comptroller general's office, even as he began implementing
market-oriented economic reforms.
That step marked the start of the anti-corruption campaign
that uncovered high-level graft in sectors ranging from the
cigar, nickel and communications industries to food processing
and civil aviation.
Coral Capital, registered in the British Virgin Islands in
1999, was best known in Cuba as the joint venture partner in
Havana's upscale Saratoga Hotel and another hotel complex on the
resort key of Cayo Coco. It had plans to build golf courses and
related real estate developments near Havana.
The fund branched into trade financing and importing heavy
equipment and other merchandise and this may have led to its
problems, foreign business sources said.
The company represented various international brands in
Cuba, among them Liebherr Earth Moving, Yamaha Motor Corporation
and Peugeot Motorcycles, according to its website, now defunct.
