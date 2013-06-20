* Two British businessmen released this week -sources
* Canadian sentenced to nine-year prison term
* Trials part of larger crackdown on corruption
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, June 20 Two British businessmen were
released from custody in Cuba this week but a Canadian remained
behind bars after courts delivered verdicts in two high-profile
corruption trials, sources close to the cases said on Thursday.
Amado Fakhre and Stephen Purvis, the top executives of
British investment and trading firm Coral Capital Group Ltd,
were found guilty of minor charges and released for time served,
according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
But Canadian businessman Sarkis Yacoubian, originally from
Armenia and the owner of import firm Tri-Star Caribbean, and his
cousin and associate, Lebanese citizen Krikor Bayassalian, were
found guilty of bribery and other related charges.
Yacoubian, who provided evidence to the government after he
was arrested and his company closed two years ago, was sentenced
to nine years in prison. Bayassalian received a four-year prison
term.
The four were tried in two separate cases last month.
Yacoubian, who along with Bayassalian is being held in a
Cuban jail, plans to waive his right to an appeal and hopes to
be transferred to Canada, his relatives told the Canadian Press
news agency.
The Cuban government and the defendants' attorneys and
family were not immediately available for comment.
Fakhre, who was born in Lebanon, was arrested in October
2011 when the company's offices were raided and closed and
recently had been held in a Cuban hospital. Purvis had been
behind bars since March 2012.
The sources said Purvis was free to leave the country, while
Fakhre's status was unclear.
A trial date has yet to be set for the owner of another
Canadian trading company, Cy Tokmakjian, who was taken into
custody when his firm, the Tokmakjian Group, was raided and
closed in September 2011.
The arrests of the foreign businessmen, part of a broad
government campaign to stamp out corruption, sent shockwaves
through Cuba's foreign business community where the companies
were among the most visible players.
Until then, expulsions rather than imprisonment had been the
norm for those accused of corrupt practices.
Dozens of Cuban state purchasers and officials, including
deputy ministers, have been arrested and convicted as part of
the government's investigation into the Cuban imports business.
Soon after taking over for his ailing brother Fidel in 2008,
President Raul Castro established the comptroller general's
office with a seat on the ruling Council of State, even as he
began implementing market-oriented economic reforms.
The measure marked the start of the anti-corruption
campaign. Since then, high-level graft has been uncovered in
several key areas, from the cigar, nickel and communications
industries, to food processing and civil aviation.
The Cuban government has been less successful, however, in
tackling low salaries and lack of transparency, which contribute
to the problem, according to foreign diplomats and businessmen.
There is no open bidding in Cuba's import-export sector and
state purchasers who handle multimillion-dollar contracts earn
anywhere from $50 to $100 per month.
Cuban officials blame U.S. sanctions for the lack of open
bidding, accusing Washington of trying to scare off any foreign
company interested in doing business with the Communist-ruled
nation.
Transparency International, considered the world's leading
anti-graft watchdog, rates Cuba 58 out of 178 countries in terms
of tackling corruption, ahead of all but eight of 33 nations in
Latin America and the Caribbean.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Tom Brown and Paul Simao)