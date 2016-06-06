By Marc Frank
| HAVANA, June 6
HAVANA, June 6 Cuba's long-term trading partners
are using debt forgiveness, swaps and new financing to try to
win investment opportunities on the island before U.S. companies
turn up following its detente with Washington.
France, Italy, Japan, Spain and Russia are among the
countries seeking to convince Cuba to sign contracts with their
companies for projects to update the Communist-led nation's
creaking infrastructure, in return for writing off debt.
In December, Cuba struck a general accord with the Paris
Club of wealthy nations to forgive $8.5 billion of $11.1 billion
in defaulted debt and it has since reached follow-up bilateral
deals with most members.
Spain and France have pledged more than $700 million in
outstanding Cuban debt for development projects on the island
and Italy and Japan are expected to follow suit this month,
their companies in line for any new business.
France, which is Cuba's largest creditor in the Paris Club,
agreed in February to drop more than $225 million of outstanding
debt in a swap arrangement.
In return, Cuba opened an account in which the same amount
will be deposited and used to finance investments that both
countries agree on.
"If there is a proposed project, for example a joint
venture, the Cubans can finance their part more quickly with
this money in their account. It is an incentive to speed up
decision making," said a European diplomat with knowledge of the
negotiations.
Cuba says it needs foreign investment to perk up its anemic
economy but it remains cautious when it comes to finalizing new
ventures. To date, no projects have been announced linked to any
of the finance agreements.
A French diplomat said the debt his government swapped would
be used for major development projects, including transportation
and construction.
It was not clear what those projects might be, but Cuba is
looking for investment in waterworks, rails, ports, renewable
energy and new tourism resorts.
Belgium last week became the ninth of the 14 nations to sign
a bilateral debt deal. Debt swaps are promoted under the general
accord, despite being a financial tool that Cuba rejected in the
past.
Paris Club members Australia, Austria, Great Britain, the
Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland have also signed bilateral
deals, although the accords, including Belgium's, have not been
made public and do not necessarily include swaps.
The broader Paris Club agreement, which was seen by Reuters,
states "the government of each participating creditor country or
its appropriate institutions may sell or exchange in the
framework of debt swap" a large proportion of remaining debt.
Under the swap arrangement, Cuba must open an account and
deposit the amount agreed upon "for allocation to projects which
will be defined bilaterally."
In addition to forgiving debt, the French diplomat said the
Paris Club deal "wiped the slate clean", allowing creditors to
treat Cuba like any other poor to mid-level country and once
more offer mid-term to long-term financing.
He said the French Development Agency would open an office
this year in Havana and could offer credits unrelated to the
debt swaps, joining forces on development projects with other
parties, for example the European Union.
DIVERSIFYING
Cuba was economically isolated and suffered badly when the
Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and the United States tightened
its economic blockade, making it harder for other nations to
trade with the island.
President Raul Castro is determined not to repeat the
mistake of relying too heavily on one ally. He has restored
relations with the United States, which Cuba hopes will
eventually lift a half-century-old economic embargo.
With strategic ally Venezuela in crisis and Cuba hit by
lower export earnings in 2015 due to falling commodity prices,
improved relations with the United States and the European
Union, have eased pressure on the cash-strapped Caribbean
island.
Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca told
a gathering of Spanish businessmen in Havana last month that
restored diplomatic relations with the United States did not
mean Cuba was turning its back on other partners.
"We will not return to dependence on a single market in the
future," he said, while encouraging them to invest before they
have to compete for deals with U.S. companies.
Spanish businesses invested heavily in Cuban tourism in the
"special period" of the 1990s when Soviet subsidies vanished.
Russia forgave some $30 billion in old Soviet debt in 2014,
pledging to invest the remaining $3.5 billion in Cuba, and a
Russian diplomat said a May visit by First Vice President Miguel
Diaz-Canel to Russia was focused on future projects.
Diaz-Canel is expected to replace President Raul Castro in
2018.
"The Cubans are tough negotiators and they are very
cautious, but I think we will have some good news soon," the
Russian diplomat said.
Diaz-Canel also went to Tokyo last week in a visit that was
expected to include discussions on debt, investment, financing
and trade. On Wednesday, Mitsubishi Corp opened an office in
Havana.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Kieran Murray)