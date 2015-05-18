LONDON May 18 A historic breakthrough in
U.S.-Cuba relations has set investors clamouring to buy the
Caribbean island's long-defaulted debt but one of the biggest
private holders of the distressed loans is refusing to cash in
yet.
Following five decades of Cold War confrontation between the
United States and Cuba's communist government, President Barack
Obama surprised the world in December, announcing Washington
would restore diplomatic ties with Havana and lift some economic
sanctions.
Events have moved fast since: Cuba is to come off the U.S.
list of state sponsors of terrorism, Obama shook hands with
Cuban President Raul Castro in April, and the Paris Club of
wealthy creditor nations is working on expediting debt talks.
That has increased interest in all Cuban assets, including
debt that has been in default since the 1980s and which is now
largely in the hands of specialist distressed debt funds.
"All sorts of people are ringing us up who want to buy Cuban
debt," Nicholas Berry, chairman of Stancroft Trust, who built up
his stake in defaulted paper more than a decade and a half ago,
told Reuters.
Berry holds around 120 million pounds ($190 million) worth
of Cuban debt at face value without deferred interest but he
paid between 1.5 and 9 cents in the dollar for the securities.
He says he is not selling as expects the bonds will rise further
as relations between the countries thaw.
"We have held it for 16 years, we can hold it for another 16
years - for us it is just a great store of value."
Cuba is seeking foreign investment and is hungry for fresh
credit, but it is customary for a country in default to cut a
deal on outstanding debt before returning to the markets.
In April, Stancroft Trust and two other parties formed a
London Club committee to negotiate debt held by the private
sector. The three funds, according to their own estimates, hold
almost half the country's debt obligations to commercial
creditors.
While it is hard to assess the 'recovery value' of these
defaulted bonds is any debt workout, Berry reckons 25-35 cents
(in the dollar) now represents "a good balance between the
potential of the situation which is very big, and the reality,
which is not so hot."
He was referring to many issues still to be solved and
previous false starts - for instance in 2005 trading volumes on
the bonds spiked on news of Fidel Castro's poor health,
according to EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and
investment industry trade association.
Discovering just how much the debt is worth now remains
tricky because so few of the loans ever change hands.
Oliver Butt, partner at distressed debt brokerage City &
Continental, says he recently brokered a deal for a
yen-denominated bilateral loan to Cuba that changed hands for
17-1/2 cents in the dollar.
Butt estimates "higher quality" debt would change hands for
20-25 cents, and that some investors might be tempted to sell in
the 25-30 cents range.
"The original holders of the debt have sold a long time
ago...and (those who bought it) have waited and waited and
waited, the market has become very thin in recent years," he
said. "Though prices have also steadily gone up."
Hard data about Cuba's debt, or indeed any other economic
aspect of the 11-million-strong nation, are hard to come by.
Cuba last reported its "active" foreign debt, accumulated
after it declared a default in the late 1980s, as $13.9 billion
in 2011. It no longer reports its "passive" debt from before the
default, which economists estimate at $8 billion.
Ex-Cuban central bank official Pavel Vidal, who now lives in
Colombia but follows the country's finances closely, estimates
foreign debt "somewhere between $25 billion and $30 billion".
The chief of the Paris Club, Bruno Bezard, estimated during
a visit to Havana in March that the Caribbean island owed $15-16
billion to wealthy creditor nations, with France being the
largest of the 15 creditor nations.
Some of the defaulted issues have already been dealt with.
In the past four years, Cuba has restructured its debt with
China, Japanese commercial creditors, Mexico and Russia, each
time obtaining substantial reductions in what it owed in
exchange for payment plans it can meet.
Berry said he expected negotiations between Cuba and its
creditors to take months, if not years, adding his focus as a
private creditor was to get an instrument that would reap him
the rewards of Cuba's economic potential in the decades ahead.
"We need an instrument for us, an instrument linked to
future growth," he said. "I want to see America rebuild Cuba."
($1 = 0.6378 pounds)
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)