PARIS Dec 12 Cuba has reached a deal with its
creditors under which they will forgive $4 billion of late
payment charges and Cuba will pay $2.6 billion of arrears over
an 18-year period, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in
a statement on Saturday.
Sapin said that of the $470 million in principal and
original interest payments that Cuba owes to France, $240
million will be repaid, while the rest will be converted into
development projects for Cuba.
"This agreement opens a new era in the relations between
Cuba and the international financial community," Sapin said.
France is Cuba's main creditor.
The statement did not specify the amount of principal that
has been forgiven.
Earlier this month, diplomats said Cuba was nearing a deal
with 15 rich creditor nations of the Paris Club to restructure
$16 billion in debt stemming from a 1986 default, with creditors
expected to forgive most of the amount owed.
One diplomat said that Cuba had agreed to pay the principal
of around $5 billion owed since its 1986 default in exchange for
forgiving $11 billion in service charges, interest and
penalties, with talks focused on how long Cuba would take to
repay and how much of the money would be reinvested in Cuba.
Most of the creditors are willing to show flexibility due to
their increased interest in doing business in Cuba following the
Communist-run island's detente with the United States and
continuing domestic reforms.
