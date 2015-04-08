By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, April 8
to Cuba have formed a committee to start negotiating a
restructuring of the country's debt, one of them said on
Wednesday.
"Stancroft Trust... has joined in the creation of a steering
committee to represent the largest holders of London Club Cuban
debt," Stancroft Trust chairman Nicholas Berry told Reuters by
email, referring to Cuban debt owed to the private sector.
A spokesman for the committee, Jeet Gordhandas, told Reuters
the group was made up of three parties, including Stancroft
Trust and together representing almost 50 percent of obligations
owed to commercial creditors. He declined to identify the other
two members.
According to a press statement published earlier, the
committee estimates that the Communist-led country owes
commercial creditors at least 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) of
principal and around a further 5 billion euro in interest.
Cuba has effectively been shut out of global financial
markets for decades. But the detritus of its defaulted debt and
unrestructured loans from decades past has been traded among a
small group of risk takers in hopes of a resolution.
Berry estimates Stancroft Trust is one of the two largest
holders of London Club Cuban debt, with around 120 million
pounds ($178 million) at nominal value without counting past
deferred interest.
The committee also has the support of Cuba's major European
international commercial bank creditors, it said in the release.
"It seems obvious that there will eventually be a settlement
between Cuba, the Paris Club, and the London Club debt holders,
which would open the way to the normalisation of trade between
Cuba and the rest of the world, even if its timing remains
uncertain," Berry added.
U.S. President Barack Obama announced a diplomatic
breakthrough with Cuba last December.
About a year ago Havana and the Paris Club of wealthy
creditor nations resumed debt talks in a new sign the Communist
government was interested in rejoining the global economy and
adhering to international financial rules.
In early March, the chief of the Paris Club met Cuban
officials in Havana in what he called an unprecedented official
visit.
The Cuban government last reported its "active" foreign
debt, accumulated after it declared a default in the late 1980s,
at $13.6 billion in 2010. The government no longer reports its
"passive" debt from before the default, which economists
estimate at $8 billion. Cuba's debt outstanding to the Paris
Club of creditor nations is officially just over $35 billion.
($1 = 0.9271 euros)
($1 = 0.6727 pounds)
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by John Stonestreet)