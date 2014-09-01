(Adds reaction from customs officer, air traveler)
By Daniel Trotta and Nelson Acosta
HAVANA, Sept 1 Cuba has raised duties and
restricted imports on consumer goods brought in by air travelers
or sent by mail, imposing greater hardship for a fledgling
private sector and angering people looking to counter chronic
shortages.
The new restrictions, which began on Monday, take aim at
black market dealers of goods that are hard to find on store
shelves or come with steep excise taxes. They also protect the
state monopoly on selling imported goods.
"Nobody likes this and the people are angry," said Silvio
Madero of Homestead, Florida, who has visited his Cuban family
six times over the past four years, each time bringing
merchandise.
The new rules jack up duties on the weight of mailed
packages and popular items such as TVs, which now cost an
additional $100 for most models. The duty is now $250 on a
32-inch (81 cm) screen, $400 for those between 32 and 42 inches
(106 cm) and $500 on even bigger models.
Cuban officials argue the new measures were necessary to
curb a bustling underground market that robbed the state of
legitimate tax revenue.
Previously, people could bring in 40 pairs of pants but now
the limit is 20. Similar limits have been imposed for stockings,
socks, blouses, shoes and other items.
"This measures puts the brakes on certain irregularities,
considering the indiscriminate amount of goods people were
importing," said Dionisio Perez, a customs officer working
Havana's Jose Marti Airport.
Travel agents reported steep demand to travel before the new
rules took effect. Previously, travelers routinely arrived with
bag after bag stuffed with consumer goods.
At Miami International Airport, Cubans and Cuban-Americans
would line up for charter flights packing large-screen
televisions, bicycle tires and myriad items in short supply on
the Communist-led island.
"If they want to do away with the black market, then they
should take measures against those people," said Amarilis
Valdes, a Miami resident who came to visit her family in Cuba.
"It's not all that drastic. You used to be able to bring in
30 pairs of shoes. Now it's 15," she said.
The measures affect Cubans who run small businesses like
restaurants, bed-and-breakfast inns, transportation services and
beauty parlors.
Many depend on travelers carrying suitcases full of goods
because there is no wholesale market, forcing entrepreneurs to
shop in state retail stores, where they pay a minimum 240
percent sales tax.
Some previous measures also proved unpopular, such as
banning home 3D theaters and the private sale of imported
clothes and other goods last year. Cubans welcomed an initiative
to liberalize the restricted sale of new cars this year but that
turned to outrage when hefty taxes meant family sedans were
priced like European sports cars.
"The new law is no good," said Jose Diaz Concepcion, a Cuban
from the western province of Pinar del Rio who visits Miami
every three months. "Going to Miami to bring back some trinkets
is now ridiculous. How can this be, man!"
(Editing by Kieran Murray and W Simon)