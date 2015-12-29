(New throughout)
By Marc Frank
HAVANA Dec 29 Cuba has forecast economic growth
at 2 percent in 2016, down from 4 percent this year but still
favorable considering the world economy, Economy Minister Marino
Murillo said on Tuesday.
Murillo was addressing the year-end-session of the National
Assembly, from which foreign journalists were barred. His
comments were reported by official media.
"To grow in the midst of the current world crisis is
positive, and 2 percent in 2016 is also favorable," Prensa
Latina news agency quoted Murillo as saying.
The reports made no mention of the crisis gripping strategic
ally Venezuela nor the impact of plummeting commodity prices on
trade.
Cuba receives more than 100,000 barrels of oil per day as
part of an exchange with Venezuela for Cuban doctors and other
professionals. Under the deal, Venezuela is protected from
falling oil prices, which in turn punish Cuba.
Cuba receives oil on favorable terms from Venezuela and
refines and resells some of it in a joint venture with its
socialist ally. Prices for refined products are down in tandem
with crude.
Venezuela's economy is among the worst performing in the
world as the value of its oil exports has fallen as much as 70
percent over the last 18 months.
Venezuela's economic crisis has created a cash shortage for
Cuba's Communist government, restricting its ability to trade.
The fall in oil prices has been a major driver of financial
markets this year. Oil prices rose about $1 a barrel on Tuesday,
but slowing global demand and abundant supplies from OPEC
members kept energy markets bearish. Venezuela is a member of
the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Traders and analysts said the global oil glut would persist
into 2016.
"Cuba's trade with Venezuela represents 15 percent of the
Gross Domestic Product, half of what the Soviets' trade
represented," said Cuban economist Pavel Vidal, who studies the
country's economy as a professor at Colombia's Pontificia
Universidad Javeriana Cali.
Cuba continued to receive oil this year, but most likely not
all the cash it may have been owed, Vidal said.
Diplomats and foreign businessmen based in Cuba said state
companies were cutting imports and seeking longer payment terms
from suppliers.
The Caribbean island's cash flow has also been cut by low
prices for nickel, one of its leading exports.
