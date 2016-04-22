By Marc Frank
| HAVANA, April 22
at government-run stores on Friday, in a move that could help
quell grumbling from people left out by market-oriented reforms
and upset over inflation and inequality.
A statement by the Ministry of Finance and Prices, carried
by state-run media, cited concern for residents. It said the
measure, affecting some goods sold in both hard currency and
local peso stores, was also in response to lower international
commodity prices and the need to strengthen the peso.
The decision to lower prices came just days after a congress
of the ruling Communist Party disappointed some Cubans with a
message that measures to reform the economy and bring in a
younger leadership would move slowly.
In another sign of responsiveness, the government on Friday
also relaxed rules on Cubans traveling by sea.
The new food rules will make some items more accessible to
more Cubans, reducing some prices at hard currency stores by
around 20 percent, including for chicken products, hamburger
meat and cooking oil. At peso stores, rice and chickpeas will
become cheaper.
Local residents welcomed the measure but said it was not
nearly enough.
"It is good they reduced prices a little, but this measure
does not completely meet the needs of a large segment of the
population,", said Migdalia Calderon, a retiree from the the
education ministry with a pension of 280 pesos a month,
equivalent to just under $12.00.
The state has a monopoly on imports and the sale of imported
goods, which are sold mainly at the hard currency stores, and
sets prices. Cuba imports more than 60 percent of the food it
consumes.
Some 70 percent of the island's labor force of five million
works for the state, earning an average wage of around 600 pesos
per month, or $25 in the local equivalent currency called the
convertible peso (CUC). However, many Cubans also receive hard
currency or peso bonuses and remittances from relatives abroad.
The retail outlets originally had a mark-up of a minimum of
240 percent, ostensibly a tax to help those who cannot afford
what are called the "dollar stores." In 2004 the dollar was
replaced by the CUC.
Friday's statement said the price cuts strengthened the
peso's value slightly and other measures were under
consideration, without giving further details.
(Additional reporting by Nelson Acosta; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel and Frances Kerry)