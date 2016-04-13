By Marc Frank
HAVANA, April 12 Cuba announced on Tuesday that
some cooperatives offering food and other services will be able
to buy supplies directly from government producers and wholesale
outlets for the first time, part of a wider but so far
cautiously implemented market reform programme.
The new rules mean some former state-run companies turned
into cooperatives on the Communist-led island will no longer
have to buy from more expensive retail outlets.
Odalys Escandell, first vice minister of domestic trade,
said on the government's evening news broadcast the move was
"transcendental", but Tuesday's measures do not fulfil an
earlier promise to let private restaurants do the same, leaving
in place a key constraint on their business viability.
The steps, which go into effect on May 2, come just four
days before a Communist Party Congress which is expected review
market-oriented reforms begun five years ago.
The news report said wholesale outlets will be gradually
established for the cooperatives. Over time, a series of
products will be made available to them at lower prices, along
with a tax cut, in exchange for setting price controls on the
retail offer.
"Why are we establishing maximum prices? Because it is a
system to protect the consumer," Escandell said.
Cuba recently reversed an experiment to end state control of
distribution of farm produce, after food prices rocketed above
their previously subsidized levels.
Cuba has turned over to employees thousands of small
state-run establishments, from coffee, snack and barber shops to
locksmiths and shoeshine kiosks. The workers rent the premises
and compete with private businesses on the open market.
The government has also ordered some 500 larger state-run
establishments, from beauty salons to restaurants, to become
cooperatives as a pilot project before thousands more follow
suit.
Economy minister Marino Murillo made clear upon announcing
plans to turn state-run businesses into cooperatives two years
ago, that they would be favored over private businesses.
"They are a more social form of production," he said at the
time.
