HAVANA, July 23 Cuba's gross domestic product
grew 2.1 percent in the first half of the year compared with the
same period in 2011 and the communist-ruled country has
continued to post a positive trade balance, Economy Minister
Adel Yzquierdo said on Monday.
The official Prensa Latina News Agency, reporting on a
closed-door meeting of the Cuban National Assembly, said the
overall results were considered positive.
Government officials have said the goal is to achieve 3
percent GDP growth in 2012.
The economy grew 2.7 percent in 2011 despite tough austerity
measures imposed by President Raul Castro beginning in 2009.
Yzquierdo said trade continued to perform positively,
without giving any details. Cuba reported a $4 billion trade
surplus in 2011.
Cuba has not reported on its current account balance of
payments since 2009.
Cuba is in the midst of a sweeping reform of its Soviet
style economy in an effort to pull out of a crisis that has
dragged on for two decades.
The island nation is also saddled with a growing foreign
debt now estimated at more than $22 billion by local economists.