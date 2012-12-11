* Cuba legalizes nonfarm cooperatives
* More than 200 planned on experimental basis
* Seen as further loosening of state's grip
* Transportation, food services among areas affected
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, Dec 11 Communist-run Cuba legalized
nonagricultural cooperatives on Tuesday as the state continued
to pull back slowly from its centrally planned economy in favor
of private initiative and market forces.
The move was just the latest reform under President Raul
Castro, who wants to transform the country's Soviet-style
command economy into one more in line with Asian Communism where
political control remains absolute, while allowing more space
for the private sector.
Castro's reform push began after he took over ruling the
Caribbean island from his ailing brother, Fidel, in 2008.
"The initial stage calls for the establishment of more than
200 associations of this kind (cooperatives) across the country,
in sectors such as transportation, food services, fishing,
personal and domestic services, recycling and construction and
production of construction materials," the Communist Party
daily, Granma, said on Tuesday.
The newspaper said that the cooperatives would operate on an
experimental basis through 2013, before becoming more
generalized.
The new law, published in the Official Gaceta, allows for an
unlimited number of members and use of contracted employees on a
three-month basis.
Granma said the new law and regulations for the cooperatives
took into account the experience of more than 1,000 private
farming cooperatives established in the 1970s and 1980s, as well
as a similar number of cooperatives that began leasing land from
the state in the 1990s.
"Law and legitimacy go hand in hand: presumably, and with
the future development of a serious wholesale market and access
to credit, and a functioning transportation infrastructure, this
new law will broaden economic opportunity across the board,"
said Julia Sweig, a senior fellow on Latin America at the
Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations.
Cuban authorities began discussing more than two years ago
how to transform bankrupt small and medium sized-state
businesses - plagued by pilfering, embezzlement and general
inefficiency - into cooperatives.
The Communist Party adopted a sweeping five-year plan to
"update" the economy last year, which included moving more than
20 percent of the state labor force of 5 million people into a
new "nonstate" sector of private and cooperative businesses.
Raul Castro has already taken steps to deregulate in part
small private businesses in the retail sector, lease small state
shops and taxis to individual employees and fallow state lands
to would-be small farmers in search of improved production and
efficiency.
Castro, in a speech to the National Assembly a few months
ago, said the new measures would "permit the state to forget
about the administration of a set of secondary services and
productions and concentrate on improving the management of the
basic means of production which will remain as socialist state
companies."
The "nonstate" sector, excluding farming, now amounts to
some 400,000 small entrepreneurs and their employees.
Granma said the cooperatives could be formed by interested
individuals who could rent state property or by the transfer of
state businesses to their employees.
The cooperatives will function independently of state
entities and businesses, set prices in cases where they are not
fixed by the state, operate on a democratic basis, divide profit
as they see fit and receive better tax treatment than
individually owned businesses, Granma said.
The cooperatives' potential should not be underestimated
despite the myriad of obstacles still presented by the
state-dominated Cuban economy, according to Richard Fineberg, a
nonresident senior fellow of the Washington-based Brookings
Institution and author of its recently released report, "The New
Cuban Economy: What Roles for Foreign Investment?"
"This opens the door to exciting social innovations,
potentially creating a large sector of the economy that would be
neither entirely capitalist nor state-socialist but uniquely
Cuban - grassroots, democratic, and productive," he said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)