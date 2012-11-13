* 188 U.N. members supported resolution on Cuba
* Israel, Palau, U.S. only states to vote against
* U.S.: Cuba is to blame for its economic troubles
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 13 Repeating an annual
ritual, the U.N. General Assembly called on Tuesday for the
United States to lift its trade embargo against Cuba, whose
foreign minister said the blockade against the communist-run
island was tantamount to "genocide."
For the 21st year, the assembly's vote was overwhelming,
with 188 nations - including most of Washington's closest allies
- supporting the embargo resolution, a result virtually
unchanged from last year.
Israel, heavily dependent on U.S. backing in the Middle
East, and the tiny Pacific state of Palau were the only two
countries that supported the United States in opposing the
non-binding resolution in the 193-nation assembly. The Pacific
states of the Marshall Islands and Micronesia abstained.
President Barack Obama further loosened curbs last year on
U.S. travel and remittances to Cuba. He had said he was ready to
change Cuba policy but was still waiting for signals from
Havana, such as the release of political prisoners and
guarantees of basic human rights.
But Obama has not lifted the five-decade-old trade embargo,
and the imprisonment of a U.S. contractor in Cuba has halted the
thaw in Cuban-U.S. relations.
Havana's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told the assembly
that Cuba had high hopes for Obama when he was first elected in
2008 and welcomed his calls for change. But he said the result
had been disappointing.
"The reality is that the last four years have been
characterized by the persistent tightening of ... the embargo,"
he said.
'EXTERNAL SCAPEGOAT'
Rodriguez said the "extraterritoriality" of the blockade
measures - the fact that Washington pressures other countries to
adhere to the U.S. embargo - violates international law. He
added that the blockade is not in U.S. interests and harms its
credibility.
"It leads the U.S. to adopt costly double standards," he
said, adding that the embargo has failed to achieve its
objectives of pressuring the government to introduce economic
and political freedoms and comply with international human
rights standards.
"There is no legitimate or moral reason to maintain this
embargo that is anchored in the Cold War," he said.
He said it qualified as a "act of genocide" against Cuba and
was a "massive, flagrant and systematic violation of the human
rights of an entire people."
U.S. envoy Ronald Godard rejected the resolution's call for
ending the blockade and Cuba's allegation that the United States
was to blame for Cuban financial difficulties. He added that the
government in Havana was putting the brakes on Cuba's further
development, not the United States.
"It is the Cuban government that continues to deprive them
of that aspiration," he said, adding that Cuba was seeking an
"external scapegoat for the island's economic problems."
Godard said Washington was not punishing the Cuban people.
He said $2 billion in remittances were sent from the United
States to Cuba last year, while Washington had authorized over
$1.2 billion in humanitarian assistance.
He repeated Washington's calls for Cuba to "immediately
release Mr (Alan) Gross," a U.S. contractor serving a 15-year
sentence in Cuba for setting up Internet networks, work that a
judge said was a crime against the Cuban state.
Gross' imprisonment halted efforts by Obama to improve
long-hostile relations between the United States and Cuba.
Rodriguez received a resounding ovation after his speech. No
one applauded Godard as the assembly proceeded to the vote.