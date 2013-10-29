By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Oct 29 The U.N. General Assembly
on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly for the 22nd time to condemn the
U.S. economic embargo against Cuba, whose foreign minister said
the American policy in place since 1959 was barbaric and
amounted to genocide.
There were 188 votes for the non-binding resolution,
entitled "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and
financial embargo imposed by the United States of America
against Cuba," in the 193-nation General Assembly.
The only country that joined the United States in voting
against the resolution was Israel.
Last year, there were the same number of votes for the
resolution, though the tiny Pacific island nation of Palau voted
with Israel and the United States against the resolution. This
year, Palau abstained, along with fellow Pacific island nations
Micronesia and Marshall Islands.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who said before taking office
that he wanted to recast long-hostile U.S.-Cuba relations, has
been a disappointment to the Cuban government, which hoped he
would do more to dismantle the embargo.
"The human damages caused by the economic, commercial and
financial blockade imposed by the United States are
incalculable," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told the
assembly.
"It provokes hardships and is a mass, flagrant and
systematic violation of human rights," he said. "The fact that
53 years later the same policy still prevails is something
extraordinary and barbaric."
He added that the economic damage to Cuba amounted to $1.126
trillion and that the embargo "has been classified as an act of
genocide" under the Geneva Convention of 1948.
U.S. envoy Ronald Godard dismissed the resolution, saying
that while Washington welcomed some of the recent changes in
Cuba, the country "still has one of the most restrictive
economic systems in the world."
He added that the United States continues to allow aid and
monetary remittances to flow into Cuba.
"The United States is a deep and abiding friend of the Cuban
people," Godard said.
He also urged Cuba's government to release Alan Gross, a
U.S. contractor serving a 15-year sentence in Cuba for setting
up internet networks - work that a Cuban judge said was a crime
against the Cuban state.
Other countries lined up to slam the U.S. embargo, including
Ethiopia on behalf of African states, Iran on behalf of the
120-nation non-aligned movement, India, Mexico, China, Ecuador,
Russia, Bolivia and Indonesia. Nicaragua's delegate called the
blockade "inhuman and criminal."
Countries criticizing the U.S. blockade spoke of the
importance of non-intervention in the affairs of sovereign
states, a concept enshrined in the U.N. charter.
Rodriguez said the blockade "has been further tightened
under President Obama's administration." Some 30 U.S. and
foreign entities were hit with $2.446 billion in fines due to
their interaction with Cuba, he said.