By Marc Frank
| HAVANA, April 18
HAVANA, April 18 An electric car dealer with a
Miami subsidiary is telling Cuba-based diplomats struggling with
a gasoline shortage on the Communist-run Caribbean island that
they should fret no longer.
The United States, which maintains a trade embargo on Cuba,
licensed Premier Automotive Export to sell vehicles to non-state
entities in Cuba, such as embassies and private companies, as
part of detente under former president Barack Obama.
"We put together a special offer and are distributing the
flier - a 2016 Nissan Leaf electric sedan, plus super
charger, for $25,000, including shipping direct from Miami to
Mariel Port," said John Felder, owner of Premier's Cayman
Islands-based parent, Automotive Leasing and Sales Co.
The cash-strapped Cuban government cut back deliveries of
high-octane gasoline this month, sending diplomats, other
foreigners and better-off Cubans scrambling to locate fuel and
waiting in long lines to fill up their cars.
It was not clear how long the shortage would last, and the
government has not commented on the situation.
Most Cubans who own cars, mainly vintage American and
Soviet-era models, use lesser-quality fuel that can damage
modern engines.
To date, Felder has sold just one of his vehicles, to the
Guyanese Embassy before the shortages began.
Ambassador Halim Majeed said his government purchased the
car as part of its green energy initiative, but now it has
proved handy indeed.
“I'm lucky, and I'm happy about that," He said.
Majeed said other diplomats had always shown interest in his
electric car, but there was more now.
"It is natural that when one faces an issue, you devise ways
and means to overcome that challenge," he said, "and in this
situation, the electrical vehicle can help do that."
Cuba depends on crisis-racked ally Venezuela for about 70
percent of its fuel needs, including oil for refining and
re-exports.
But socialist Venezuela’s subsidized shipments have fallen
by as much as 40 percent since 2014. Potential new suppliers
usually want cash due to Cuba's poor credit rating.
Two of three Cuban refineries have closed or have operated
well below capacity for months.
Swedish Ambassador Jonas Loven said he would "think
seriously" about Premier's offer the next time the embassy
changes its official car.
"It would send a good CO2 message as well," Loven said.
"Unfortunately, we just bought a new Mercedes."
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)