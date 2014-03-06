Albertsons exploring take over of Whole Foods - FT
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
HAVANA, March 6 Cuba has agreed to open talks with the European Union on a new political accord, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told a news conference in Havana on Thursday.
On Feb. 10, the EU agreed to launch negotiations with Cuba to increase trade, investment and dialogue on human rights in its most significant diplomatic shift since Brussels lifted sanctions on the communist-ruled country in 2008. (Editing by David Adams and James Dalgleish)
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, April 24 Wells Fargo & Co directors could have avoided a shareholder backlash over a sales practices scandal if they had paid more attention to scores of whistleblowers who complained, in vain, for years.