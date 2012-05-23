* Service exports drive 11 percent increase in earnings
* Tourism and sugar production up significantly
By Mark Frank
Havana, May 23 Cuban exports were up 11 percent
during the first quarter of 2012, compared with the same period
in 2011, due mostly to increased income from tourism and health
care services, state media reported on Wednesday.
The increase follows a 20 percent rise in exports in 2011,
the report said, quoting Vivian Herrera, director of exports at
the Foreign Trade Ministry.
The numbers appear to be good news for President Raul Castro
and his efforts to bolster Cuba's debt-ridden economy by
increasing export income and decreasing imports.
Cuba's exports totaled $14.2 billion in 2010, according to
the last official statistics available.
According to preliminary figures, Cuba's exports rose 11
percent compared to 2011, 15 percent of which was goods and the
remainder services, Herrera said in an interview broadcast by
local television.
"Most of the earnings from services are accounted for by
tourism and health care assistance," she said.
Tourism arrivals grew 5.2 percent through April, the
National Statistics Office reported. In Cuba, tourism is
considered a service export.
Some 40,000 Cuban professionals, most from the health care
sector, are working in oil-rich Venezuela and the bulk of
earnings go to the Cuban government.
Cuba exports similar technical services to some 30 other
countries.
The service category also includes communications and
revenues from joint ventures and patent leasing abroad.
This year's increase in goods exports most likely came from
higher prices for refined oil products and from sugar, with a
11.7 percent increase in raw sugar production reported through
April.
Nickel output, the country's main export product, was
believed to be down a bit through April as international prices
fell.
According to official statistics and local economists,
Castro's efforts to boost exports and reduce imports have
resulted in annual trade surpluses averaging $2 billion since
2009.
The country has not reported on its balance of payments,
which measures the inflow and outflow of all foreign exchange,
since 2008, when it registered a $1.7 billion deficit.
Cuba last reported its foreign debt in 2008 at around $20
billion, with more than 50 percent classified as inactive,
dating back to when the country defaulted in the late 1980s,
while the remainder was active debt piled up after the demise of
the Soviet Union, Cuba's former benefactor.
