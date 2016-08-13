HAVANA Aug 13 Thousands partied along Havana's
Malecon seafront into the early hours of Saturday, celebrating
retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro turning 90 to the tune of
Latin beats as an electric storm in the distance lit up the
night sky.
On the strike of midnight, a live band played "Happy
Birthday" in honor of the iconic leftist revolutionary on the
"Anti-imperialist Tribune", a plaza located outside the
newly-opened U.S. embassy, while fireworks exploded on the other
side of the bay.
Colorful floats carrying dancers and salsa bands stretched
for kilometers down the Malecon, as Havana's annual carnival was
combined this year with Fidel's birthday concert.
"This is the best gift we can give him, this party," said
dancer Leydis Campos, 25, decked in a skimpy limegreen outfit,
her eyelids caked in glitter.
"To 90 years past, and to 90 more!"
Cuba has gone into overdrive this month honoring "El
Comandante" who led its 1959 revolution and built a
Communist-run state on the doorstep of the United States,
surviving what it claims were hundreds of assassination attempts
along the way.
Tributes have ranged from the conventional such as photo
exhibits about his life, to the outlandish, with one cigar maker
rolling the longest smoke in the world, measuring 90 meters, in
Fidel's honor.
While many Cubans criticize Castro for having restricted
personal freedoms and imposed a Soviet-style command economy,
others revere him for having freed Cuba from U.S. domination and
provided universal access to healthcare and education.
"Fidel is the best thing that happened to our country," said
Aldo Zamora, 40, selling candy-colored balloon animals.
Fidel handed over the reins of power in 2008 to his younger
brother Raul due to an intestinal ailment that nearly killed
him, although he retained the title "Historic Leader".
Since then, he has ventured into public rarely, looking
increasingly frail and sporting comfortable tracksuits and
trainers instead of his trademark olive green military fatigues.
He is not scheduled to appear in public for his festivities
although he could meet with Cuba's ally Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro who arrived in Havana early on Saturday.
Some Cubans say they miss the charismatic leader who
accompanied them for decades, holding forth on topics from
nuclear energy to farming in famously long speeches, lending the
revolution moral authority and him a sense of invincibility.
"His words gave us a sense of confidence," said Yadira
Escudero, 25.
Yet, even those party-goers said they welcomed the changes
that have taken place since a more pragmatic Raul took power,
such as market-style reforms, detente with the United States and
greater personal freedoms such as the right to travel.
