* Farmers freer to sell on open market
* Large consumers can bypass the state
* Distribution under non-state management
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, Nov 7 Cuba rolled out a master plan this
week to reform food production and sales that definitively ends
the state's monopoly on distribution and replaces many rules
that hamper farmers and consumers.
A decree, which puts the management of most food
distribution in non-state hands, will be applied on an
experimental basis in Havana and the adjoining provinces of
Artemisa and Mayabeque before going nationwide beginning in
2015.
With the country importing around 60 percent of its food and
private farmers outperforming state farms on a fraction of the
land, authorities are gradually deregulating the sector and
leasing fallow land to would-be farmers.
It is slow going, with farm output up just a few percentage
points since President Raul Castro, who replaced his ailing
brother Fidel in 2008, began agricultural reforms as part of a
broader effort to "modernize" the Soviet-style economy.
Many aspects of the new law bring together reforms already
in place or activities that have spontaneously developed and
been tolerated by authorities even if technically illegal,
including the renting and selling of trucks to farmers and
allowing them to contract private hauling of crops instead of
relying on the state.
The decree allows farmers, cooperatives and state farms to
sell produce in any quantity and to anyone they please after
meeting state contracts, instead of being mired in regulations
as to how much they can sell, to whom and how.
Large consumers, including state entities and private
eateries, can purchase produce wholesale from private farms and
cooperatives, instead of just the state.
According to the law, published in the official Gazeta on
Wednesday, state-run wholesale markets will be leased to
cooperatives and most state retail markets will be leased to
farm and non-farm cooperatives and licenses issued to
individuals to sell produce.
BOON TO PRIVATE SECTOR
The new system still sets prices for a few basics such as
rice and beans, prioritizes state contracts (54 percent of
output last year) and prohibits the sale of a few export crops
such as tobacco and coffee, but by and large represents a big
step toward allowing market forces to govern production and
prices.
"This very important initiative fulfills the government's
commitment to facilitating wholesale markets for fruits and
vegetables as the private sector has petitioned," said Richard
Feinberg, whose new study, "Soft Landing in Cuba? Emerging
Entrepreneurs and Middle Classes," was released this week by the
Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institution.
"Remarkably, it provides space for private businesses to
both produce and market foodstuffs in wholesale quantities, in
open and healthy competition with the state," he said.
Cuban farmers and consumers have long complained that the
state's monopoly on food sales is a disincentive to production,
inefficient and leads to waste and poor quality produce.
"Many times we do not produce all that we can for fear we
will have nowhere to sell it," said farmer Diogenes Telles, in a
phone interview from central Camaguey province.
"Now nothing will rot in the fields because the state
doesn't pick it up. If we have the security that all we produce
we can sell, of course we are going to produce more," he said.
Cuban economists and farmers have argued for years that the
state should get out of assigning farm supplies and equipment to
farmers in exchange for contracted food and let those who till
the land purchase what they need based on their success and thus
purchasing power, something not addressed in the law.
Roberto Perez Perez, the member of the Communist Party
reform commission in charge of agriculture, told the state-run
media this week that a pilot project to sell supplies to farmers
was already underway in the special municipality of the Isla de
la Juventud.
"With the measures that are being taken and those that will
be implemented we will have an agricultural sector closer to
what we need," the official media quoted him has stating.
