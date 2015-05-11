HAVANA May 11 French President Francois
Hollande is making the first visit to Cuba by a French head of
state on Monday, attempting to carve out a larger role in the
Communist-run nation at the time of Cuba's historic opening with
the United States.
Hollande was scheduled to meet Cuban President Raul Castro,
deliver a speech and participate in an economic forum in Cuba as
part of his swing through the Caribbean.
Hollande previously visited Saint-Barthelemy, Saint Martin,
Martinique and Guadaloupe and after leaving Cuba was scheduled
to go to Haiti on Tuesday.
The French president is traveling with executives from
French companies including Air France, hotelier Accor
and distiller Pernod Ricard. Each of those
three already operates in Cuba but they want to expand their
business here with an eye to the potential end of the U.S.
economic embargo of Cuba.
Castro and U.S. President Barack Obama announced in December
they would restore diplomatic ties and seek to normalize overall
relations after more than 50 years of confrontation, and the two
leaders followed that with a meeting at a regional summit in
Panama in April.
France has always maintained relations with Cuba and is one
the largest holders of Cuban debt, but the renewed opening with
the United States is expected to have ramifications throughout
the West.
European companies that have long done business in Cuba
could have a new competitor if the United States ends the
embargo. Obama, a Democrat, has asked Congress to remove it but
has encountered resistance from Republicans, who control both
the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Hollande will also meet Cuba's Roman Catholic cardinal,
Jaime Ortega, and the Cuban chapter of the Alliance Francaise,
which promotes French culture abroad.
He could also visit retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro, 88,
whose 1959 revolution is generally well regarded in France,
especially within Hollande's Socialist Party.
Fidel Castro stepped down provisionally in 2006 and
definitively in 2008, handing power to his younger brother Raul.
No French president had visited Cuba before Hollande landed
on Sunday night, not even Francois Mitterand, a Socialist who
governed from 1981 to 1995. His widow, Danielle Mitterand, is a
longtime friend of Fidel Castro.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Eric Walsh)