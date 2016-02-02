PARIS Feb 2 Cuba sought to drum up foreign
investment on Tuesday as ministers on a state visit to Paris
promised French business leaders that the Communist-run country
is open for business.
Cuba saw growth reach 4 percent last year as the
centrally-planned economy gradually opens up and the country
re-builds ties with the West.
In the latest example of that re-engagement, the ministers
were accompanying Cuban President Raul Castro on the first state
visit of a Cuban leader to France since the country's
independence.
Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Cuba's vice president of the council
of ministers, told a French-Cuban business forum that a December
debt relief deal with Cuba's Paris Club leaders had lifted a
major burden off the cash-starved country's back, clearing the
way for further investment.
"The government can help put in place a favourable business
climate and that is what we are doing," Foreign Trade and
Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz said.
He added that there was also no taboo in doing business with
U.S.-based companies, though the government did not want to
become dependent on firms from its vastly bigger northern
neighbour either.
"We won't keep out American business people, they are
welcome, but we want to keep our relations diverse," the
minister said, adding: "We don't want to be tributary to
anyone."
Cuba is hoping to attract flows of foreign investment with a
new port 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Havana that it is
promoting as a potential regional trade and business hub,
offering 10-year tax holidays to foreign businesses that set up
there.
French construction group Bouygues is building
infrastructure at the port while French shipping firm CMA-CGA
is setting up a logistics centre there.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)