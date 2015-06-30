HAVANA, June 30 The World Health Organization on
Tuesday declared Cuba the first country in the world to
eliminate the transmission of HIV and syphilis from mother to
child.
The WHO said in a statement that an international delegation
that it and the Pan American Health Organization sent to Cuba in
March determined the country met the criteria for the
designation. In 2013, only two children in Cuba were born with
HIV and five with syphilis, the statement said.
"Cuba's success demonstrates that universal access and
universal health coverage are feasible and indeed are the key to
success, even against challenges as daunting as HIV," PAHO
Director Carissa Etienne said in the statement.
Cuba's Communist government considers its free healthcare a
major achievement of the 1959 revolution, although ordinary
Cubans complain of a decline in standards since the fall of the
Soviet Union, the country's former benefactor, in 1991.
The PAHO and WHO credited Cuba with offering women early
access to prenatal care, HIV and syphilis testing, and treatment
for mothers who test positive. The two organizations began an
effort to end congenital transmission of HIV and syphilis in
Cuba and other countries in the Americas in 2010.
(Reporting by Jaime Hamre; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Lisa
Von Ahn)