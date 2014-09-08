By Daniel Trotta
| COJIMAR, Cuba, Sept 8
Ernest Hemingway's
grandsons sailed into the fishing village that inspired "The Old
Man and the Sea" on Monday in a campaign to save game fish like
the giant marlin that dragged the fictitious Santiago out to
sea.
John and Patrick Hemingway arrived in Cojimar, on the
eastern outskirts of Havana, to begin a weeklong visit to try to
enlist Cuban marine scientists to join an effort to conserve
billfish in the Straits of Florida.
Billfish include species of marlin, sailfish and spearfish
that Hemingway was instrumental in cataloging 80 years ago, when
he first took his fishing boat Pilar from Key West to Cuba.
"This we feel very strongly about because it ties in with my
grandfather and his love for fishing and his love for Cuba,"
said John Hemingway. "We think it's vitally important that both
countries work on this together. Both of them use this water."
More than 100 townspeople, including cheering
schoolchildren, greeted the Hemingways' yacht as it sailed into
Cojimar from the Hemingway Marina on Havana's western edge.
They laid flowers at a bust of "Papa," who spent years in
Cuba, including long stretches in Cojimar, the unnamed hometown
of the protagonist in "The Old Man and the Sea." The work won
Hemingway the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1953 and he was
awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature a year later.
The delegation is commemorating the 60th anniversary of
Hemingway's Nobel and the 80th anniversary of the Pilar's
journey to Cuba.
Billfish have yet to recover from the reckless overfishing
of the 1970s and remain under assault from the commercial
fishing industry, said David Die, a scientist with the
International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas.
Cuba no longer employs a large deepwater fleet, but shallow
water fishermen still hook billfish on their long lines, said
Die, who is part of the delegation.
He and other fishery experts will meet Cuban counterparts
from academia and government to encourage Cuba to join the
international commission. Joining would provide Cuba better
access to the latest science and conservation techniques.
The Hemingway name provides a valuable boost, Die said.
"You just have to see behind me how many people have shown
up," Die said as the town still buzzed from the ceremony. "If I
just arrived with my biologist colleagues, nobody would be
here."
The United States and Cuba have been rivals since Fidel
Castro took power in a 1959 revolution and Washington imposed a
comprehensive trade embargo on Cuba in 1961, the same year
Hemingway died.
Although bilateral relations on immigration and drug
interdiction have become more pragmatic, there are no formal
government-to-government talks on the environment.
"We're hoping with this delegation we can begin to share
more information between Cuban scientists and American
scientists, just as we did before the embargo," said Robert
Peck, a senior fellow for the Philadelphia Academy of Natural
Sciences. "We need to get the two governments talking together.
Conservation is an issue that knows no political bounds."
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Kieran Murray and Gunna
Dickson)