Malaysia April factory output up 4.2 pct y/y, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 Malaysia's industrial production in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, supported by strong growth in the manufacturing and food and beverage sectors. However, output growth for April was below a 4.8 percent annual rise forecast by a Reuters poll and slower than the 4.6 percent increase in March. Manufacturing output rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in April, on strong demand for electrical and electronic produ