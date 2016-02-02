HAVANA, Feb 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As warming
relations with the United States bring new money and tourists to
Havana, some black Cubans like Miguel Campuzano Perez say racial
inequalities are widening and they are being left out of a
potential capitalist boom.
Cuba's economy grew by 4 percent in 2015 and more than 3.5
million tourists visited the island in the year Washington and
Havana restored diplomatic ties, ending more than five decades
of Cold War animosity.
New hotels and restaurants are opening around the capital
famous for its colonial architecture and 1950s American cars,
and Cubans with money to invest in businesses have seen living
standards improve.
But with no access to capital, and no family living abroad
to send back money, 54-year-old Perez said he and other black
Cubans are being excluded from the benefits of economic
liberalization.
"The black people don't have powerful families, and that
continues generation to generation," Perez, a musician and
former soldier, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The people benefiting from remittances are white; the
landlords are white."
As capitalism creeps into Cuba more than 60 years after a
revolution that promised social equality, local residents and
analysts are concerned about the gap between the haves and have
nots and the ethnic undertones of growing inequality on the
island.
'WHITE FLIGHT - TO MIAMI'
Just under 10 percent of Cubans identified themselves as
black in the country's 2012 census. But statistics on Cuba's
racial makeup are imprecise as more than a quarter of the
population is a mix between various ethnic groups.
Following Cuba's 1959 revolution, the government of Fidel
Castro, brother of current president Raul, introduced laws on
racial inclusion, launched a literacy campaign, and universal
public services in an attempt to tackle entrenched inequality.
African slaves, primarily from West Africa, were brought to
Cuba by Spanish colonizers from the 1500s to work on the sugar
plantations.
Slavery was formally abolished on the island in 1886 but
blacks were still banned from some high-end establishments and
excluded from well-paid, and most Afro-Cubans worked on
plantations or as manual labourers.
Free education and healthcare programs from the communist
government helped made it possible for previously disadvantaged
groups to get jobs as teachers, doctors or government workers in
the 1960s, residents said.
"Afro-Cubans have been the biggest reservoir of support for
the revolution and are those most affected by worsening
inequality," Paolo Spadoni, a political scientist at Augusta
University in the United States told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
Today, outright discrimination isn't the main cause of the
growing wealth gap between blacks and whites, Havana residents
said. Rather, migration networks, remittances and broader
economic changes are the driving factors.
Much of the island's predominately white business elite left
following the revolution with many settling in Miami, Florida,
just 90 miles (150 km) from the Cuban coast.
"The vast majority who left to live abroad happened to be
white Cubans," said Isaac Saney, a Canadian university professor
who researchers ethnic issues in Cuba.
"They are sending remittances home and their relatives can
invest in small businesses. This has led to an increase in
racial inequality," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
TWO ECONOMIES
In 1991, the collapse of the Soviet Union, Cuba's main
trading partner, ravaged the island's economy, making life
particularly difficult for residents who didn't have family
members abroad.
The average salary for a government worker, about $25 per
month, has lost three quarters of its purchasing power since
1989, Spadoni said. While poorly paid, many state workers
continue to receive other perks like subsidized food, and
accommodation.
Cuba has two currencies - the Cuban peso which is paid to
state employees and is worth about $0.04 and the Convertible
Peso, which is worth one US dollar.
In the pursuit of foreign currency, professors left
university jobs to work as hotel waiters and doctors took to
driving taxis.
Some black Cubans say they have trouble getting
comparatively lucrative jobs in hotels, because of
discrimination.
"You need to be white to get good work," said Daniel Alberto
Suarez, 42, an informal tour-guide, while drinking rum with two
female European clients.
"Hotel and bar owners are making good money, but for regular
people life is hard. I have no family abroad to send me money."
A raft of economic reforms beginning in 2008 made it easier
for Cubans to open private businesses, intensifying the
importance of remittances as start-up capital.
Miguel Hernandez, who has light skin, manages a restaurant
popular with foreigners in old Havana earning $100 per day, a
large salary by local standards.
"There is a lot of inequality between my friends who work
for the state, and me who works in tourism," he told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation. "People will study to be a doctor, hang the
title on the wall, then go work in a restaurant."
'PRESERVING THE REVOLUTION'
While many young people, black and white, said they're
positive about Cuba's new direction, some older Cubans are
concerned about what they could lose and what it could mean for
the island's society.
"We need keep the ideas of the revolution: free education,
healthcare, taking care of the elderly and racial equality,"
Maria Luz Fernandez, 52, a primary school administrator, told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Earning $40 per month, Fernandez, who is of mixed race
ancestry, is well aware she earns less than young waiters from
her neighbourhood who walk by the school wearing flashy cloths
and knock-off designer watches.
Young people want big houses and cars, but "the revolution
can't afford to provide that for everyone," she said, her long,
gold fingernail extensions tapping the table.
With more foreign money coming into the economy, she hopes
the benefits will trickle down, and teachers and other state
employees will eventually see higher salaries.
"When the Americans come, (there will be less) equality,"
she said, as children wearing school uniforms and carrying pink
Barbie backpacks wait for their parents.
"The government needs to share the new wealth with the
people."
