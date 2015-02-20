HAVANA Feb 20 Internet laggard Cuba once again
pledged online access for all its people on Friday,
acknowledging the country cannot develop without being better
connected.
Only a tiny fraction of Cubans have access to high-speed
Internet. Cuban officials have been promising better Internet
service for years but have cited the U.S. economic embargo and
political aggression as reasons for its stunted development.
The recent U.S. rapprochement toward Cuba has added pressure
on the Communist-led island to modernize.
"The will exists on the part of the (ruling Communist) Party
and the Cuban government to develop the information society and
put the Internet at the service of everyone," First
Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at the closure of a
three-day technology conference.
Diaz-Canel, 54, is first in the line of succession behind
83-year-old President Raul Castro and has been advocating a more
open Internet since becoming vice-president two years ago. His
remarks on Friday were covered by official media.
The conference brought together technology experts from
across the Caribbean island, with state-controlled media
promoting voices calling for Cuba to catch up with its
neighbors.
The Geneva-based International Telecommunications Union
(ITU) ranks Cuba 125th out of 166 countries in
telecommunications development, the lowest in the Americas. It
says about 25 percent of Cubans have some online access.
Ordinary Cubans mostly have access to state-controlled
Intranet at workplaces and schools, or can pay for expensive
Internet sessions by the hour at offices of the state
telecommunications monopoly Etecsa. Cuban servers block access
to anti-Castro sites and pornography.
The United States has set connectivity as a priority in its
new relationship with Cuba, making telecommunications equipment,
technology and services among the first exemptions to the
embargo after Washington and Havana announced on Dec. 17 they
would restore diplomatic relations.
(Additional reporting by Nelson Acosta and Marc Frank; Editing
by Dan Grebler)